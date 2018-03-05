Will we see spring sunshine in Leeds this week?

Now spring is officially upon us, it's about time some sunshine accompanied it.

The first day of spring was on Thursday, March 1, but you wouldn't have guessed it as the city was under a blanket of snow thanks to the monstrous efforts of the Beast from the East.

But unfortunately, according to the Met Office, there is going to be little chance of any sun this week.

Here's your seven-day forecast for Leeds:

Monday

Mainly cloudy with a maximum daytime temperature of 8C, which after last week's antics, sounds beautiful.

Tuesday

Another cloudy day tomorrow with a high of 7C. There's a high chance of rain in the early hours of the morning, so it might be a little wet underfoot when you rise and shine.

Wednesday

A mainly dry day with more cloud above. Highs again of 8C, with a low of 1C.

Thursday

There's a chance of rain throughout the day on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Highs of 7C, with the possibility of the thermostat hitting freezing point in the night, so be prepared for ice on the ground.

Friday

Friday is set to be dry, but there's still little chance of the sun making an appearance. Highs of 8C and a low of 3C.

Saturday

The Met Office are predicting Saturday to be the warmest day of the week at 9C, along with Sunday, but there is still a high chance of rain.

Sunday

The same story as Saturday with a high of 9C but rain likely throughout the