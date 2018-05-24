Why are Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs telling fans to unfriend Ricky Wilson on Facebook?

Have your say

Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs are warning fans to unfriend a fake Facebook profile which is masquerading as lead singer Ricky Wilson.

READ: Yorkshire production park aims to become Pinewood of the live events industry

The four piece indie rockers used social media network Twitter to warn fans of the 'scam' and urge them to delete the friend request or if it had already been accepted, unfriend.

Wilson, who is a former coach on ITV hit talent show The Voice, does not have a personal profile, the band say.

In a tweet, the I Predict A Riot and Ruby singers warned:"If you’ve received a Facebook friend request from “Ricky Wilson”, please be aware that this is a scam.

"It’s not @Rickontour, he doesn’t have a private profile.

READ: Victoria leads a merry dance from Leeds to the West End

"Delete the request or, if you’ve already accepted it, unfriend the profile.

"We’re also working on resolving the issue."

They went on to say in a following tweet: "All our official channels are verified, so make sure to check there’s a blue tick."