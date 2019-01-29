Why a protest group is putting up these massive Brexit billboards in Leeds

Billboards have been put up in Leeds by a protest group highlighting statements made by politicians about Brexit.

On a day in which politicians returned to the House Of Commons to talk some more about the Brexit deal and an amendment by Jeremy Corbyn, statements from the likes of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson have sprung up across the city.

A protest group has put up billboards across Leeds highlighting comments made by Leave MPs

One billboard, based on Pontefract Road, Leeds, contains a statement MP Liam Fox made in July 2017 which says "The Free Trade Agreement that we will do with the European Union should be one of the easiest in human history."

Another one put up in Leeds contains a statement from MP Jacob Rees-Mogg which said: "We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed."

The statements look like they are in the form of tweets but they were actually made at various times rather than issued on Twitter.

The four billboards have been put up by protest group Led By Donkeys in various places across the city, including Bramley.

The group is aiming to raise money to run a campaign across the country and similar billboards have sprung up in other cities and so far their campaign has raised £70,000 online.

A spokesman for the group said on their website: "We all have family, friends and loved ones who voted Leave. Many of them believed the words of these politicians. By putting up their quotes as billboards we can all compare the promises made with reality.

"When we started this we were six friends who wanted to highlight the hypocrisy of our politicians on Brexit.

"Armed with ladders, roller brushes and a treasure trove of damning statements by our leaders, we slapped up their biggest lies onto posters around the country.

"If we raise £10,000 we can put up 10 of these billboards. If (if, if...) we raise over that we can plaster them all over the country. We'll be asking you all on social media to vote on which ones to choose and where they should go."

Today, MPs are in the process of voting on amendments to change the direction of Brexit after the Prime Minister's original deal was voted down by Parliament earlier in January.