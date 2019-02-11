What is a corsage? Top tips and dos and don’ts for choosing a prom corsage

For some, the dress, shoes and car is the most important part of prom - but for others the traditional corsage is still top of the priority list when it comes to getting organised for the big day.

But what exactly is a corsage and what are the dos and don’ts when choosing one?

What is a corsage?

The tradition of wearing a corsage comes from the Victorian era. When attending formal events, Victorians would wear small collections of herbs and flowers to keep evil spirits at bay.

Victorian men would also send small bouquets of flowers to ladies they admired in the hope that they would be worn to the event they were both attending.

According to flower delivery network Interflora, “a corsage is either a single flower or a small collection of flowers traditionally worn by women at formal occasions to accessorise their

outfit.”

Interflora also explains that there are different types of corsages for women, including:

-Wrist corsage – especially popular for prom, this type of corsage is worn on the wrist, with the flowers either wired onto a bracelet or secured to the wrist using decorative ribbons.

-Pinned corsage – one of the most traditional types of corsage. The flowers are pinned to a strap or the bodice of your outfit. This is a good choice for those who find a wrist corsage awkward to wear.

-Handbag corsage – this type of corsage is pinned to a handbag rather than on your outfit. This corsage is an ideal choice if you are wearing a particularly delicate fabric and are worried that a pin may snag your clothes.

-Hair corsage – these can vary from a ring of flowers worn on the head to a small selection of flowers pinned into the hair.

Corsages for men

It is now a popular trend for men to wear a buttonhole in their suit lapel, which often matches the style of their prom date.

Which flowers should I choose?

Not all flower varieties are suitable for corsages. The most popular types of flower are roses, orchids and germini.

When do I need to order a corsage?

It’s best to order your corsage once you’ve chosen your own outfit or once you know the colour of your date’s outfit.

If you would like a bespoke design, your florist will usually ask you questions about the colour, style and fabric of your dress and take their design inspiration from what you’ll be wearing.

You can order a corsage for prom up to a week before the event by shopping online. You can also visit your local florist to discuss, design and order your corsage.

It’s best to have a prom corsage and buttonhole delivered around six to 12 hours before the event. This will allow the flowers to stay fresh.

Once delivered, you should keep the flowers in a cool place and try not to over-handle them, as this will help them to stay fresher for longer.

Top tips

- If you or your date is wearing a strapless dress, then it’s best to use a wrist or handbag corsage.

- Choose a corsage in a contrasting colour to your or your date’s dress, in order to enhance the dress. If not, order white flowers, as this neutral colour will look great with any outfit.

- If you would like to wear flowers in your hair, or your date would, make sure you give them the corsage early so that their hairdresser can pin it in for them.

- Order the buttonhole at the same time as the corsage to make sure they match.