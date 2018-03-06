Woman knocked down outside Bowling Green pub in Otley is in 'serious condition'

The woman was knocked down outside the Bowling Green pub in Bondgate, Otley. Picture: Google
An elderly woman is an a serious condition in hospital tonight after being knocked down by a car in Otley.

The 75-year-old woman was crossing the road outside the Bowling Green pub in Bondgate when she was hit by a black coloured Ford Mondeo.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of the incident, the injured woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition."

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at 1.20pm.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 888 of Tuesday 6 March.

