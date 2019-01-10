PICS: Getty

The never seen before photos of Bradford through the ages

Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Bradford has changed down the years.

These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images:

Bradford Town Hall from Town Hall Square

1. July 1921

The Town Hall and Market Street

2. Circa 1900

Chairman of the Bradford Corporation Water Committee, Alderman Anthony Gadie, lays the last coping stone, marking the completion of 15 years work, on the Scar House Dam in the Nidderdale Valley.

3. September 1936

A queue for wartime communal eating at a kitchen in a gas showroom in Bradford with the menu chalked on the building.

4. September 1940

