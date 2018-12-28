Review into death of Leeds teenager Jordan Burling will be subject to Home Office approval

“Significant progress” has been made with a review into the death of a Leeds teenager who starved to death in his family’s home.

The review into the death of 18-year-old Jordan Burling was commissioned back in 2017 by Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board, Leeds Safeguarding Children’s Partnership and Safer Leeds Executive.

An independent review is continuing into the death of Leeds teenager Jordan Burling, who was found starved to death in his family home.

However, it was only made public in July this year after Jordan’s mother, grandmother and sister were jailed for their roles in his death.

It marks the first time that all three bodies with responsibility for safeguarding in Leeds have jointly commissioned such a wide-ranging review.

A spokeswoman told the YEP: “This reflects how Leeds has responded as a city to this tragic event in a joined up manner, to understand exactly what happened within this family, and learn all we can for the future.

This picture, found by police during their investigation, shows Jordan in the weeks before his death.

“Our view as a city is to ensure that the review addresses the complex issues raised here, and for us to work together in as innovative a manner as possible to make sure that lessons learnt as a result are embedded into future practice and prevent future repetition of such an event.”

Jordan weighed less than six stones when paramedics found him covered in sores and lying in filthy conditions at his family home in Butterbowl Garth, Farnley, in June 2016.

Mother Dawn Cranston, 45, was sentenced to four years and grandmother Denise Cranston, 70, was given three years after the pair were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The living room of the family home in Butterbowl Garth, Farnley.

Jordan’s sister, Abigail Burling, 25, was cleared of manslaughter but handed an 18-month sentence for causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

The spokeswoman said the review had made “significant progress” but was paused so that judicial matters would not be prejudiced in any way.

“When the judgement was handed down in July 2018 the review was immediately resumed, so that whatever learning we can gain from this case can guide future professional practice across Leeds,” she said.

“As a consequence of the need to allow the independent review to conclude their work fully and not wishing to prejudice the review process, no specific timescales have been set for finalising the report. It will, however, be concluded as soon as practicably possible.”

The independent review is being conducted by Norfolk Safeguarding Children Board chairman David Ashcroft and North Tyneside Safeguarding Children Board chairman Richard Burrows.

It will be subject to approval by the Home Office before it is finalised and published.