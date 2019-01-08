Trendy Leeds restaurant Feed on their recipe for fine dining success

Barbara from round the corner can visit for a cuppa and Bob from across the road can have a meal with his wife.

That's how two award-winning west Leeds restaurateurs see their fourth creation, Feed.

Chef Jono Hawthorne and co-owner Luke Downing at Feed, Pudsey.

Feed, based on Richardshaw Lane in Pudsey, takes fine dining techniques and puts them in a way that anyone can understand.

Co-owners Luke and Laura knew exactly what they wanted for Feed after a trip to the Big Apple.

Luke said: "Laura and I had been over to New York. We were going into places that were quite run down, needing painting and quite industrial but they’d have a $25,000 patisserie machine producing the best croissants we’d ever had.

"Feed was a combination of what we think is really good food but done in a way that is accessible to anyone."

Chef Jono Hawthorne and co-owner Luke Downing prepare crab tartine at Feed, Pudsey.

The pair want to serve up old classics to the highest possible standards.

The menu is full of delights new and old, with popular dishes including crab tartine and their infamous Chinese burger spring roll.

Food is cooked up by top chef Jono Hawthorne who has worked in restaurants across the UK and the globe.

Jono said: "Independent businesses are the high street. They are the family feel. We care and have so much passion for what we do that you would not find in any other chain restaurant.

"We’ve had some great reviews. It’s something that Pudsey’s needed for a long time."

When it came to location, Luke and Laura chose between Pudsey and Rothwell.

He said: "We felt we had a good suburban knowledge from what we’d done in the past. We thought there was a bit of a niche for our style. The suburbs are really important so Pudsey just seemed to be the right fit."

Even though Luke says the past few months have been 'relentless', people are travelling from around the region to taste the brunch and evening menus.