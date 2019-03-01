Leeds City Council refuses homes plan at former Trinity club in Pudsey

A plan to convert a former Methodist chapel and nightclub in Leeds into a flats complex has been refused.

Mossfold Developments Limited wanted to turn offices, a coffee shop and club at the prominent Trinity Methodist Chapel in Wesley Square, Pudsey into homes, according to Leeds City Council planning documents.

But the council has refused the proposal partly because of fears over the loss of “architectural detailing” and car parking plans would “adversely affect” the site’s character and appearance.

A decision notice posted by the council also concluded that “the majority of apartments would fail to provide an adequate internal living space, to the detriment of future occupiers”.

The club Trinity - at one time known as Mode - shut in 2016.

It had a unit inside the former chapel, a Grade II-listed building which closed for worship in 1982.

The site has also had a number of other uses including those of offices, an arts centre and a coffee shop.

Developers wanted to turn the historic chapel, which dates from 1899, into 20 one-bedroom apartments.

In 2015, police called for a review of Trinity’s licence after violent incidents, but it was given a reprieve and allowed to continue operating under new management. It closed permanently a year later.

Developers said in a statement that the plan would allow the chapel to be “conserved into the future, by bringing it back into use”, and “improve views towards this landmark building”.

The refusal notice was issued on Thursday.

Mossfold is entitled to appeal against the decision with the government, but must do so within six months.