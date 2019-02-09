New art piece is unveiled at Leeds charity’s HQ

Children’s charity Barnardo’s welcomed young carers from the Barnardo’s Willow project and Kirkstall Coun Fiona Venner to unveil a unique piece of art which will grace the reception of its Horsforth office.

The work was put together by the young people and artist Alan Pergusey before Christmas.

READ MORE: Leeds’s 10-year challenge - how your city has changed in a decade

The youngsters worked from portraits of Barnardo’s staff in the Horsforth office and those at Willow in the Old Fire station in Gipton. Sylvia Shatwell, Children’s Services Manager at Willow, said: “This amazing piece of art was a true work of collaboration.

“Local Leeds artist Alan spent the morning working with the young people to learn how to draw portraits then in the afternoon they all set about painting them.

“The result was this wonderful piece of art which Alan later installed.”