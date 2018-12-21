In pictures: Historic Horsforth - the Leeds town recorded in the Domesday Book We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Horsforth down the years. We hope these photos evoke some happy memories: 1. November 1979 New Road Side. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Octoebr 1972 A facelift for the wine shop House of Townend on Quality Corner. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. 1904 Horsforth in the early 20th century. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. May 1985 British Airtours TriStar airliner with 416 people on board plunges off the end of the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport. Pictured are some of the sightseers who flocked to Scotland Lane in Horsforth. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3