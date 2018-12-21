PICS: YPN

In pictures: Historic Horsforth - the Leeds town recorded in the Domesday Book

We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Horsforth down the years.

We hope these photos evoke some happy memories:

New Road Side.

1. November 1979

A facelift for the wine shop House of Townend on Quality Corner.

2. Octoebr 1972

Horsforth in the early 20th century.

3. 1904

British Airtours TriStar airliner with 416 people on board plunges off the end of the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport. Pictured are some of the sightseers who flocked to Scotland Lane in Horsforth.

4. May 1985

