Cannabis farm found in Bramley, Leeds

A cannabis farm has been found in Bramley, Leeds.

Police executed a warrant at Raynville Court at 7am this morning and found the plants.

A cannabis farm has been found in Bramley, Leeds. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police

More than 30 plants were found in the property.

In the photograph, more than 15 plants can be seen underneath LED lights in the indoor cannabis farm.

They have since been seized by the police.

In a statement on Twitter, the WYP Leeds West team said: "Executed a warrant this morning in the Bramley/Armley area.

"Another cannabis grow has been taken out of action by Leeds West NPT."

