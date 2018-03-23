Watch dramatic CCTV vid of Wakefield woman being pulled from Leeds River Aire

Dramatic CCTV footage showing the rescue of a woman from the River Aire in Leeds has been released.

Lou Evans, 20, from Wakefield, today met with crew members and security guard Richard Goc at Leeds Fire Station to thank them personally for pulling her out the water near The Calls in the early hours of March 3.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released the video showing the emergency service operation to save her - including the moments she was pulled from the water in "Arctic conditions" and put in an ambulance.

During the meeting at the Kirkstall Road station, Lou had a chance to view the CCTV footage of her rescue.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Seeing my face distressed in the ambulance was quite an image I really got upset about.

"It's scary seeing yourself in a situation that big. It's crazy."

The incident occurred on a weekend beset by freezing conditions in the region.