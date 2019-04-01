Wakefield man steps into the ring for charity

Wakefield man Martin Morrison aims to raise money and awareness of diabetes by stepping into the ring at the age of 48.

On Sunday April 7, 48-year-old Wakefield man, Martin Morrison, will step into a ring at Sheffield United’s football ground at Bramall Lane, to take part in a kickboxing bout to raise money for the charity Diabetes UK.

Martin, who formerly worked at the Yorkshire Post in the sale department, has practised various martial arts since childhood

Why is he doing it?

He decided to get into the ring when he discovered he was a type 2 diabetic in December 2017.

“I was not as slim as I had been,” said Martin, “but nobody looking at me would have said I was particularly overweight. “When I found out I was diabetic, I was really shocked, especially as they also told me that my cholesterol was sky high. My father had died at a young age because of heart disease, however I have since found out that the real culprit was type 2 diabetes.”

Martin Morrison: Credit: Jannat Iqbal

What is type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition where the insulin your pancreas makes can’t work properly, or your pancreas can’t make enough insulin. When someone with type 2 diabetes eats carbohydrates, their body will convert this food energy into glucose - or blood sugar - but the insulin defect means they cannot process this sugar so their glucose levels continue to rise - which can lead to life-threatening complications.

Around 10 per cent of adults over the age of 40 have type 2 diabetes in the UK.

Meeting the challenge

Not everyone likes the gym, so I’d say to anyone reading this, find a physical activity you love, set yourself a challenge, and go for it. Martin Morrison

Within six months of his diagnosis, Martin had lost around 16kgs, lowered his cholesterol, and brought his blood sugar levels down to ‘pre-diabetic’ levels, effectively putting him in remission.

In July 2016, despite an injured knee, he entered the ring with a 23-year-old kickboxer and won. Now he is doing it again in a bid to raise money and awareness.

“I want to inspire and motivate others to take control of their health and wellbeing, to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes and to raise money for a charity that is making a difference, “ explained Martin.

“My opponent is in his twenties and towering over me at 6’2”, but I find it easier to focus my energy on something tangible such as a fight than the invisible enemy of diabetes. Not everyone likes the gym, so I’d say to anyone reading this, find a physical activity you love, set yourself a challenge, and go for it. If I can do what I am doing at my age, you can do whatever you want.”

Contact & Websites

Contact Martin on 07954 584980.

For every ticket he sells, £5 will be donated to Diabetes UK.

Visit his Just Giving page, - wwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/martin-morrison1

Picture credits Jannat Iqbal