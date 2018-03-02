UPDATED: Full list of Leeds schools closed on Friday as Storm Emma blows in another icy blast

Share this article
0
Have your say

Many Leeds schools face being closed for a third day running as Storm Emma wreaks havoc across the region.

The heavy snow remains on the ground after the Beast from the East arrived earlier in the week, and now high winds and icy roads are causing more disruptions. Here is the full list of school closures across the city.

Snow storm: Why is the arrival of Storm Emma so worrying? when will it get here? and what does it mean for Yorkshire?

Traffic warning: M62 remains closed as Storm Emma leaves hundreds of frustrated motorists stranded

Chapel Allerton Primary School was one of only a handful of Leeds schools open today. Picture: James Hardisty

Chapel Allerton Primary School was one of only a handful of Leeds schools open today. Picture: James Hardisty

Headingley under snow.

Leeds Rhinos’ game against Catalans Dragons postponed after heavy snowfall

Kylie is known for her extravagant stage costumes and spectacular live shows.

Especially for you! Kylie’s Leeds date tickets on sale