Tracy Beaker is doing a live DJ set in Leeds THIS Friday

Escaping the Dumping Ground for one night only - Tracy Beaker will be in Leeds this week.

Star of beloved CBBC show, The Story of Tracy Beaker, Dami Harmer will be at Pryzm on Friday, January 1.

The queen of childhood television will be doing a live DJ set and a meet and greet for fans.

The show, based off on Jacqueline Wilson's book of the same name, was aired from 2002 to 2005.

It return in 2012 when a grown-up Tracy Beaker returns to the care home after using her foster mother Cam's credit card to publish her own autobiography.

The actress since appeared on the tenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 and reached the grand final.

Event runners predict that the advanced tickets will sell out quickly.

Tickets purchased in advance cost £5.50.

The event is on Friday, February 1 from 10pm to 3am.

