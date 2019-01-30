This is where you can watch the this year's Superbowl Sunday live in Leeds

Have your say

A Leeds city centre bar is turning into an American sports bar for this years Super Bowl Sunday.

North Bar will be streaming the American football championship match live on Sunday, February 3.

This year's National Football League (NFL) match is between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The New Briggate bar will be showing the 53rd Super Bowl game, and the infamously over-the-top ads, on a big screen.

Due to the time difference, NFL fans will be up late as coverage starts from 11.30pm and could last until 4am early Monday morning.

However, doors will open to ticket holders at 10.30pm for those who want to grab a good seat.

They will also have an 'American tap takeover' offering the best ales, beers and drinks from the over side of the pond.

At half time they will be giving away San Diego-based craft brewer Stone Brewing prizes - including a fridge filled with tangerine express, and a Stone Brewing In San Diego NFL jersey.

Tickets cost £16.50 including booking fee. They include entry, a schooner of Go To IPA, and a Hot Dog from Kirkgate trader Fat Annie's.

The Super Bowl Sunday is a huge event in American culture and the half-time shows are known for their extravagance.

This year the match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium - home of the Atlanta Falcons.

New England Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl match to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and rapper Big Boi will be performing at this year's half time show.

