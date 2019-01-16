This is what people in Leeds want to happen after yesterday's Brexit vote

After Tuesday’s vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected, The Yorkshire Evening Post asked people in Leeds city centre how they want to move forward.

Mrs Teresa Hasset, 63, from Pudsey, said: “It was definitely the right decision to reject her deal and now the best option is no deal. We’ve managed without the European Union before and we will again.

Teresa and Phillip Hasset think a no deal Brexit is the best option for the country.

“The alternatives don’t work. A second referendum breaches our democracy and a general election will plunge the country into chaos.”

Her husband Phillip Hasset, 65, agrees. The retired engineer said: “We pay a lot of money into the EU but a lot of the other countries are poor or bankrupt. I think the whole system will collapse once we leave - we’re better off with a no deal Brexit.”

Mr Jack Lawtey, 28, who moved from Leeds to Paris last year when his Swedish partner secured a new job, said: “Currently, us ex-pats in France don’t really know where we stand, we’re all frantically applying for the French residency permit - in the event of losing our freedom of movement.

“The only sensible decision would be a second referendum.”

Miss Anna Monnelly, 23, from Newcastle, said: “I’d like the whole Brexit deal not to happen at all and it’s been going on for so long now I can’t actually imagine it ever happening.

“I didn’t really understand how the EU worked before this so it would be good to have a second referendum where I can make an educated vote.”

EU migrant, Natalia Ilari, 27, from Hyde Park, is originally from Argentina but is here as she holds dual Italian citizenship.

She said: “I can’t vote here but I want the UK to stay in the EU as at the moment I don’t know what will happen and whether I’ll be able to keep working and studying here.

“I hope I still get the same kind of treatment as I did before Brexit because I love living here and I pay all my taxes so should be able to stay.”

Engagement officer, Tom Mason, 25, from Headingley said: “I’m just bored of it all now. Whether we are in or out, we just have to get on with it. “Whatever they do now, I just hope that they move quickly.

“My main concern with Brexit is the uncertainty and that this political stalemate we are in will continue.”