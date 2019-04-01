This is the legendary woman seen dancing at Leeds Trinity at the weekend

A pensioner papped abandoning her handbag and dancing in the middle of a Leeds shopping centre has been identified as an 87-year-old woman.

Sylvia Nolan, from East Leeds, whipped up a frenzy among crowds at the Trinity shopping centre on Saturday when she dropped everything to throw some shapes.

Sylvia Nolan was filmed when she dropped her handbag and got her groove on to music being played at Trinity shopping centre on Saturday

The pensioner was out doing her Saturday shop when she came across the loud music, which was part of a public launch for Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon's new swimwear range. Video shows sprightly Sylvia having a dance off with three swimwear models in carnival costumes, showing them how it's done.

Sylvia's niece Heather Sewell told the Yorkshire Evening Post her aunt is known for cracking out her dance moves at any opportunity, saying "none of us get a look in at family events".

Heather, whose dad Keith Bentley is Sylvia's brother, said: "I didn't find out about the video until my dad rang me to say, 'she's done it again'.

"She's like that all the time - when she hears music she just takes over and none of us get a look in.

"If she hears any music she will just go for it. Usually, she just gets the end of her skirt and waves it in the air. It made me laugh how she just threw her bag on the floor."

In a heartwarming development, Heather also revealed that security staff at Trinity were so impressed with Sylvia's spirit, they gave her a £30 voucher to spend.

"She just thinks the reaction to it all is funny", Heather added. "She said, 'I don't want people to think I'm a funny old bat'."

Sylvia is still living independently at 87 and regularly attends the bingo and does her shopping.

Video of Sylvia dancing in Trinity was shared hundreds of times on Facebook, with more footage posted on YouTube.

The footage provoked an amazing response from the public, with many calling he a "legend".

Commenting on the story, Maisie Ward said: "We were there watching her she went on for about a quarter of an hour not just shuffling [but] jumping and kicking her legs in the air."

Jill Dexter added: "Saw her on Briggate on Friday around 13.00 dancing to a young man busking. She’s great."