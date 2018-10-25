These roads will be closed in Leeds city centre for a zombie march protest

Have your say

Zombies will march through Leeds on Saturday - and motorists could face some traffic delays along the route.

Protesters campaigning against fossil fuels and fracking will meet in City Square at 1.30pm on Saturday.

The event is being run by Fossil Free WYPF. A spokesman said: "This is climate march with a difference – participants are invited to dress as zombies and there will be prizes for best costumes and best “Divest Fossil Fuels” /”Stop Fracking”/ “Act on Climate” placards. So bring your kids and spread the word!

"Feeling helpless about climate change? Or furious at the fossil fuel and fracking industries?

"Channel those emotions into action and take to the streets of Leeds on Sat 27th October - to demand action of our politicians and call for urgent divestment from the fossil fuel and fracking industries."

The protesters will meet in City Square at 1.30pm and then walk the following route:

· Making use of the pedestrian crossing participants will walk along Boar Lane to the south end of Albion Street (this is the official start point of the protest march).

· North on Albion Street to the junction of Albion Place.

· right on Albion Place and east to Lands Lane.

· north on Lands Lane to The Headrow.

· east on Swan Street to Briggate.

· south on Briggate to Boar Lane.

· Return north on Briggate,

· Left (west) on Commercial Street

· Left (south) on Albion Street

· Right (west) to City Square (if possible using footpaths)

Police arrangements are in place to control traffic where necessary as well as offering public reassurance.