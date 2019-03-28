These are the worst areas in Leeds for reports of Islamophobic hate crime Numbers of anti-Muslim hate crime reported in Leeds has soared by more than 1000% in the last five years. Here, we take a look at the city wards which had the highest rates of Islamophobic hate crimes reported. 1. Little London & Woodhouse The Woodhouse ward was the worst affected by reports of Islamophobic hate crime with 112 incidents reported to police between 2013 and 2018 - that's nearly double the second worst on the list. Google Street View other Buy a Photo 2. Gipton & Harehills The Gipton and Harehills ward had 62 incidents of Islamophobic hate crime reported to police between 2013 and 2018. Google Street View other Buy a Photo 3. Hunslet & Riverside Leeds city centre, which comes under the Hunslet and Riverside ward, had 59 reports of anti-Muslim hate crime. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Chapel Allerton Chapel Allerton had 34 reported incidents between 2013 and 2018. Google Street View other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3