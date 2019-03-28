Abu Huraira Mosque in Beeston

These are the worst areas in Leeds for reports of Islamophobic hate crime

Numbers of anti-Muslim hate crime reported in Leeds has soared by more than 1000% in the last five years.

Here, we take a look at the city wards which had the highest rates of Islamophobic hate crimes reported.

1. Little London & Woodhouse

The Woodhouse ward was the worst affected by reports of Islamophobic hate crime with 112 incidents reported to police between 2013 and 2018 - that's nearly double the second worst on the list.
2. Gipton & Harehills

The Gipton and Harehills ward had 62 incidents of Islamophobic hate crime reported to police between 2013 and 2018.
3. Hunslet & Riverside

Leeds city centre, which comes under the Hunslet and Riverside ward, had 59 reports of anti-Muslim hate crime.
4. Chapel Allerton

Chapel Allerton had 34 reported incidents between 2013 and 2018.
