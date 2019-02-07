These are the three potential routes for the new Leeds Bradford Airport link road

Leeds City Council have opened their public consultation on three potential routes for the new Leeds Bradford Airport link road.

They've also - in conjunction with West Yorkshire Combined Authority - released plans for the location of the new airport parkway station on the current Leeds to Harrogate rail route.

The map shows the three potential link road routes as well as the proposed parkway station site (in yellow)

Leeds Bradford Airport rail link should be open before 2023

What are the proposals for the new airport link road?

There are three different schemes that have been put forward for consultation:-

- Option A: A new road and cycleway from the A65, running along the eastern edge of the airport before joining the A658 to the north.

- Option B: A new road and cycleway that follows the same initial path from the A65, runs to the south-west of the airport before joining the A658 where it enters the runway tunnel.

- Option C: Upgrading the existing A65 and A658 around Rawdon and Yeadon to the airport. This would see junctions upgraded and, where needed, some localised road widening to deliver the junction improvements.

Where will the Leeds Bradford Airport Parkway Station be?

The suggestion is to site it between Scotland Lane and Cookridge. The station will include a 350-space park and ride car park, a bus interchange and a station building. Trains would run on the existing Leeds to Harrogate, via Horsforth, line. A pedestrian/cycle path to Cookridge has been proposed to reduce pressure on Horsforth Station.

How can I take part in the public consultation?

The consultation has been split into two phases, 1a and 1b. The first launches on February 18 and runs until April 12. Anyone can take part and give their feedback on their three route options before a final decision is made. Phase 1b will begin later this year.

The council are also holding several public drop-in events where you can view plans and ask questions. You can also fill in the consultation online at www.leeds.gov.uk/connectinglba

- Monday February 25 from 3-7pm at Yeadon Town Hall

- Thursday February 28 from 5-8pm at Otley Courthouse

- Tuesday March 5 from 11.30am-2.30pm at Greenacre Hall, Rawdon

- Saturday March 9 from 2-5pm at Cookridge Village Hall

- Tuesday March 12 from 5-8.30pm at Bramhope Methodist Church

- Tuesday March 19 from 5-8.30pm at The Grove Church, Horsforth.