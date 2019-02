Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Leeds surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. Click here to find out what the data means.

1. One Medicare Llp - The Light Balcony Level 7, The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL - 31.7 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

2. The Grange Medical Centre 999 York Road, Leeds, LS14 6NX - 38.7 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Ashfield Medical Centre 15 Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, Leeds, LS15 8BA - 38.7 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Grange Medicare - New Cross Surgery Rothwell Health Centre, Stone Brig Lane, Leeds, LS26 0UE - 41.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

View more