The chug which stopped traffic on the M62 has been adopted at last

The chug who caused huge delays on the M62 has been adopted by one of the highway officers who found her, the Yorkshire Post understands.

The Chug - a cross between a Chihuahua and the Pug - was found running loose on the M62 near Birstall on Sunday, February 17.

Chug who delayed the M62 has been adopted. Photo credit: Highways England

Traffic on the motorway at junction 27 near Birstall ground to a halt after notices of 'animals in the road' were put up.

After an unsuccessful appeal to find the owner, Highways England had issued an update which said that the dog would be put up for adoption today (Tuesday).

But the highway officer and his family have formally adopted the ‘chug’ and taken her home on today (Tuesday).

