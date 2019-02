These are the 10 lowest rated school sixth forms and colleges for A-Levels in Leeds, according to new government figures.

Listed are the 10 lowest rated colleges and sixth forms in the Leeds Council area organised by their A-Level results’, from the lowest ranked first. All data taken from the Department for Education website on February 1. This is what the data means.



1. Royds School Well below average -0.77

2. Crawshaw Academy Below average - 0.51

3. University Technical College Leeds Below average - 0.43

4. Leeds City College Below average - 0.33

