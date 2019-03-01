Teen pregnancies in Leeds have halved in just 10 years, report claims

The rate of teenage pregnancies in Leeds has halved in just 10 years, a report by Leeds City Council claims.

The report, which focuses on sexual health among young people in the city, also claims declining numbers of 15 and 16-year-olds are having sexual intercourse.

The rate of teen pregnancies in Leeds has halved between 2007 and 2016, according to a council report.

But the report warned that Leeds still had the highest rates of chlamydia among 16-24-year-olds in the region, and that the teen pregnancy rate was still ahead of averages for both Yorkshire and Humber and the UK as a whole.

The work forms part of ongoing work from the authority to make Leeds a “child friendly city”, which senior councillors are set to discuss at a meeting next week.

The report shows an under 18 conception rate of 56.2 per thousand in 2007 – this reduced to 27.9 per 1,000 for the latest figures for 2016.

It stated: “Children and young people have a right to enjoy healthy lifestyles, which should include positive relationships and age appropriate, good sexual health.

“Teenage pregnancy is a cause and consequence of educational, social, economic and health inequalities for young parents and their children, therefore reducing rates of under 18 conceptions is an ambition for the city.

“Rates are still higher than the national and regional averages, but are following the same downward trend.”

It added that under-18 termination rates have also been in decline since before 2011.

While the detection rates for chlamydia in the city has been increasing in the past few years, the authority believes this can help contribute to lowering overall infections.

It read: “High detection rates are positive in that they eventually lead to lower prevalence rates. Leeds has the highest rate in the region and is significantly higher than the England average and recommended target.

“The Leeds chlamydia detection rate increased by 33% from 2012 to 2017. Online ordering of home screening test kits continues to increase rapidly.”

A survey among Year 11 pupils in the city show a fewer proportion are reporting ever having had sex, from just under 40 per cent in 2011/12, to 26.2 per cent in 2016/17.

The report will be discussed by Leeds City Council’s children and families scrutiny board on Wednesday, March 6.