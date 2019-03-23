Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice challenge Leeds public to raise £10,500 for Mother's Day

A Leeds hospice leader believes its Mother's Day campaign could help the facility to support families facing the final days of a loved one's life to enjoy such an occasion in a familiar setting.

Headingley-based Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice is hoping to raise £10,500 during its campaign ahead of the Sunday, March 31 celebrations.

Sue Waddington, head of clinical services at the hospice, said: "Whilst most of us will be celebrating Mother’s Day at home with our families, others will be spending their last days at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

“If patients are well enough we would encourage them to go home for the day or even go out for a meal with family.

"This is particularly useful if the family consists of very young children so that they can be in familiar surroundings.

"We would also support anyone who wanted to go and spend the night at home so that they were at home on Mother’s Day morning.

“We encourage children who visit the hospice to talk about their feelings at this special time of year and we support the patient and their families with this."

"Staff on the ward are all mothers or have mothers themselves and this day is also very special to them and while they are at work they go above and beyond to make this a special time for patients and their families."

University of Leeds student on the benefits of Tai Chi at Sue Ryder hospice

It costs the hospice £10,500 to care for just one day, and it offers a wide range of expert services to support patients, their families and friends – not just in the building in Grove Road but also in their own homes and in the community.

People can support the Mother’s Day campaign and help patients and their families build precious memories by making a donation, organising their own fundraising activity, or taking part in the Wheatfields Mother’s Day raffle.

As part of the Mother’s Day campaign people are also invited to share on the hospice’s Twitter and Facebook pages their favourite photo with their mum, using the hashtag #meandmum

The hospice can be followed at @SRWheatfields and "liked" at the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice Facebook page.

For more information on how people can support the service, visit www.justgiving.com/meandmum2019, call the fundraising team on 0113 2033 302 or email wheatfields.fundraising@sueryder.org