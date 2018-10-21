Starlight Hike in Leeds raises crucial funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

Almost 200 people took a walk under the stars this weekend to raise crucial funds for a city hospice.

The Starlight Hike saw fundraisers pull on their walking boots on Saturday night to follow 5km or 10km routes through Leeds in aid of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

More of the fundraisers who pulled on their walking boots in aid of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Funds generated by the event will help the hospice to continue to provide expert medical and nursing care as well as emotional support to hundreds of patients and their loved ones.

Michelle Darbyshire, fundraiser at the hospice, said the money raised would help maintain important care services for people in the area.

“When someone has been given a life-changing diagnosis or is bereaved, their world is turned upside-down,” she said. “We put a lot of thought and care into helping people live the best life they possibly can.”

She said the team at the hospice was thrilled that so many people had given their time to take part in this year’s hike.

“Everyone involved had a great time and we are already working on plans for next year so that the event will be even bigger and better,” she added.

It costs £3.8m a year to run Wheatfields, which provides care to patients and their loved ones completely free of charge.

Only part of these costs are covered by statutory funds, meaning the hospice needs to raise £1.8m in donations annually to continue to provide its specialist care.

