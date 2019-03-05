St Peter's pupils enjoy Shrove Tuesday pancake races at Leeds Minster

Leeds Minster’s annual pancake race took place in honour of Shrove Tuesday.

The date is part of the Christian calendar marking the eve of Lent - 40 days of fasting and prayers before Easter.

Ike Alabi (left) and Nathan Fisseha take part in the pancake races. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Pupils from St Peter's CofE Primary School in Leeds today participated in the races.

Shrove Tuesday was historically held so people could use up their supplies before Lent began on Ash Wednesday.

The word shrove comes from Old English for shrive - to confess sins.

On Shrove Tuesday, people confess their sins and it is believed that pancake races came from women rushing to church before the noon cut-off time, clutching their half-finished pancakes, according to the Diocese of Leeds.