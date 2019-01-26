PICS: YPN

In pictures: Historic Oulton - the village between Leeds and Wakefield

We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Oulton down the years.

We hope they evoke memories:

The old stone cottages of the original village with its hills and narrow winding streets.

1. October 1969

This house on Wakefield Road dates back to 1611 and is widely regarded as one of the finest examples of Tudor architecture in the North.

2. January 1967

The Oulton estate.

3. August 1988

Poole Crescent in Oulton.

4. August 1988

