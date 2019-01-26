In pictures: Historic Oulton - the village between Leeds and Wakefield We have delved into the YEP archive and turned back the clock to bring you these photos of Oulton down the years. We hope they evoke memories: 1. October 1969 The old stone cottages of the original village with its hills and narrow winding streets. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. January 1967 This house on Wakefield Road dates back to 1611 and is widely regarded as one of the finest examples of Tudor architecture in the North. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. August 1988 The Oulton estate. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. August 1988 Poole Crescent in Oulton. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2