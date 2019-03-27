Hunslet Road closed by police after crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

Have your say

Police have closed Hunslet Road in Leeds after a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The incident happened just before 6pm on Wednesday March 27 outside the Jet filling station.

Hunslet Road

Officers closed the road from Brookfield Street to Leeds city college to undertake initial investigations.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The injured party has been taken to hospital, their injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

"The road remains closed as a precaution whilst we wait for further updates from the hospital."

Leeds Travel Info tweeted: "Southbound A639 Hunslet Road closed by the junction with Leathley Road and Sayner Road in Hunslet due to RTC. Delays expected."

First West Yorkshire tweeted that several services were being diverted.

They said: "12/13/13A - Hunslet Road southbound closed outside Jet petrol station due to an incident. Buses diverted via Sayner Road, Carlisle Road, Clarence Road and South Accommodation Road."

Arriva Yorkshire Services are also affected.

They tweeted: "Service diversion - 167, 168, 189, 410 - Hunslet Road, Leeds: Due to a RTI on Hunslet Road outbound, the above services are currently diverting via South Accomodation Road and are unable to serve Black Bull Street and Hunslet Road. We will keep you update on the situation."