Fixture update: Hunslet and Batley games postponed

Batley Bulldogs’ home fixture against Halifax in the Betfred Championship is the latest rugby league game to fall victim to the freezing weather.

It was called off hours after Hunslet’s Betfred League One game against Whitehaven suffered a similar fate.

Bulldogs initially said they would hold an inspection on Saturday, but later accepted there was no chance of the match being played.

It is the second time Batley have had a game called off this year after the round one visit to Rochdale Hornets was postponed because of an unfit playing surface.

The pitch at South Leeds Stadium is covered in snow and Sunday’s round two clash was postponed after an inspection by a match official on Friday morning.

Also off is Leeds Rhinos Women’s first pre-season game, away at York City Knights, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday.

The game was due to be the newly-formed side’s first hit-out ahead of their entry into the Women’s Super League this year.

Hunslet Warriors had been hoping to begin their National Conference Division Two campaign at home to Crosfields on Saturday, but that has also been postponed.

Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League game at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday was called off on Thursday morning, along with Castleford Tigers’ trip to Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity will try again on Sunday (3pm), as will St Helens whose home clash with Salford Red Devils - planned for Friday night - became another weather casualty.

Leigh Centurions say their Betfred Championship fixture against Featherstone Rovers at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday is expected to go ahead.

Wigan Warriors’ home Super League game against Widnes Vikings will go ahead tonight.

Hull’s game at against Warrington Wolves at KCOM Stadium has also been given the green light, despite severe traffic problems caused by the closure of the M62.

Warrington say the supporters’ coach to Hull has been cancelled on advice from the Highways Agency.

Warrington are offering a full refund to fans who have bought match tickets, but no longer want to attend the game.

The Warrington team travelled by train before transferring to a coach in Leeds.