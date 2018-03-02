Fixture update: Dewsbury Rams’ match at Barrow is postponed

Have your say

Dewsbury Rams’ Betfred Championship fixture at Barrow Raiders, scheduled for this afternoon, is the latest to fall victim to the Beast from the East.

The game was called off due to a frozen pitch after an inspection this morning.

Matches involving Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hunslet and Batley Bulldogs have also been postponed this weekend.

But Wakefield Trinity’s home clash with Huddersfield Giants in Betfred Super League, rearranged from Friday, is set to go ahead this afternoon (3pm).

And Featherstone Rovers’ Championship fixture at Leigh Centurions is also set to beat the weather (3pm).