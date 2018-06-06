Crowdfunding appeal set up for mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds in wake of arson attacks

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help with repairs to a mosque and a Sikh temple in Leeds which were the target of arson attacks.

Fires were started at the front doors of the Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira Mosque in Hardy Street, Beeston, and the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha Gurdwara, in Lady Pit Lane, in the early hours of yesterday.

Police stand guard outside the Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira Mosque in Leeds. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Read more: Man arrested over arson attacks on mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds



A 42-year-old man was arrested in Leeds last night on suspicion of arson and is being held in police custody.

The attacks have caused dismay in the local community and were widely condemned.

Read more: Leeds community slams 'awful' hate crime arson attacks on Mosque and Sikh temple



Among those upset by the attacks was Khaleeqa Bostan, who decided to set up the crowdfunding appeal.

"I have been shaken by the recent events in which two beloved religious places of worship were targeted in an arson attack," she said.

"I desperately wanted to help and have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for both buildings in order to contribute to the recovery of both the mosque and Sikh temple.

"This will most importantly show that community spirit is stronger than these hate crimes and that we will standby anyone no matter their race, religion or background."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mosque-and-temple to donate.