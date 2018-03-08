Snow joke: The full story of chaos and frustration as Leeds woke to discover a white blanket had descended on the city

The pesky Pest from the West gave last week’s Beast from the East a run for its money when it ground Leeds to a halt on Thursday morning.

Yorkshire weather: Warnings remain in place for much of the region but will there be any more snow in Leeds today?

Heavy early morning snow flurries hit large parts of Yorkshire, with driving conditions on the M1, M62 and A1(M) becoming hazardous before the sun had risen.

The M1 northbound was down to one lane at around 6am as motorists battled through the blizzards.

Leeds seemed to be hit the hardest, and a little by surprise, with bin collections disrupted. The Council again using their social media channels to keep residents up-to-date with the latest developments, and advise on what action to take next.

Heavy downpours continued for longer than originally predicted by the Met Office and Leeds was soon blanketed with the white stuff and with rush hour approaching, public transport began to feel the strain.

Heavy snow fell in parts of Yorkshire this morning, with Leeds one of the worst-hit places.

There were reported bus crashes in Farsley, Churwell Hill and in Wakefield, while many routes were diverted or delayed.

Leeds Bradford Airport suspended flights while the snow continued, and Jet2 airline were giving delayed passengers money so they could remain fed and watered.

Leeds train station suffered delays and cancellations too.

A cyclist in Farsley battles against the heavy snowfall early this morning. Picture Tony Johnson.

The yellow weather warning issued told people to be aware of snow showers, but many still attempted to make their way through the city, with roads becoming progressively harder to drive on.

The vast majority of schools across the region were closed throughout the morning, with some opening later than usual.

With the snow continuing to cause problems on the roads, and buses becoming stuck en-route, Leeds residents took to Twitter to vent their frustrations over the Council’s gritting processes.

Commuters at New Pudsey train station stand waiting for a train to Leeds in heavy snow this morning. Picture Tony Johnson.

Leeds City Council released a statement reiterating the fact that gritters had in-fact been out late last night and in the early hours of the morning, adding that the sheer volume of snow in such a short space of time maked any gritting less effective than it would normally be, with the heavy snow covering up much of the grit before it had a chance to get to work.

As the morning progressed the snow gently eased off, and just as quickly as it is was falling, it had stopped.

With sunny spells predicted for the afternoon, it is feasible to think that by clocking out time across the city, little evidence will remain of the morning’s chaos and carnage created by the Pest from the West.

A gritter in heavy snow on the A19 in North Yorkshire, as weather warnings of snow and ice are in effect for many parts of the country. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Heavy snow caused traffic delays on the A61 in North Yorkshire. Picture: Charlotte Graham.