Now one of the biggest sporting events in Yorkshire, Stage 1 begins with Doncaster to Selby. See www.letour.yorkshire.com

Seven cycling events in Yorkshire coming your way in 2019

With the Tour de Yorkshire bringing elite cyclists to the region in May, here are seven races to watch or take part in across the county.

Whether you fancy tackling your own cycling challenge or having a fun day out, here are some 'sportive' events coming your way.

Taking place from September 22-29, starts with a mixed time trial relay in Harrogate. See www.worlds.yorkshire.com for more details.
A sportive which bucks the trend and provides a track with no hills. Taking place in Thorne, South Yorkshire, there are three routes, 25.1 miles, 65.7 miles and 100 miles. Taking place on June 1, see: sportivehq.com

2. The Flat 100

The popular event made it back on the sportive calendar last year and is a fundraiser for Ryedale School. There are three routes ranging from 67kms, 114.9 kms and 167.9kms across the North York Moors. See: ryedalerumble.co.uk

3. Ryedale Rumble

The fifth fundraising event on April 28, promises a rewarding day out and great cake. Run by experienced volunteers, there are two routes, taking riders from York to high up in the North York Moors. Ddetails at yorkrally.org

4. York Rally Fundraising Sportive & Retro Classic

