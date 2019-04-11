Seven cycling events in Yorkshire coming your way in 2019

A sportive which bucks the trend and provides a track with no hills. Taking place in Thorne, South Yorkshire, there are three routes, 25.1 miles, 65.7 miles and 100 miles. Taking place on June 1, see: sportivehq.com
The popular event made it back on the sportive calendar last year and is a fundraiser for Ryedale School. There are three routes ranging from 67kms, 114.9 kms and 167.9kms across the North York Moors. See: ryedalerumble.co.uk
4. York Rally Fundraising Sportive & Retro Classic
The fifth fundraising event on April 28, promises a rewarding day out and great cake. Run by experienced volunteers, there are two routes, taking riders from York to high up in the North York Moors. Ddetails at yorkrally.org