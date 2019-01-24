‘Rolls Royce’ of park and ride scheme in Leeds gets one step closer

A proposed development dubbed the “Rolls Royce of park and ride schemes” in Leeds has been given the go-ahead by council planning chiefs.

LEEDS: The planned 1,200-space park and ride scheme was accepted in principle by Leeds City Council’s city plans panel today (Thursday).

The site in Stourton, which boarders Hunslet Cemetery, would also include a cafe, clock tower and heavy tree landscaping around the edge facility.

It follows complaints from panel members earlier this month over the lack of clarity in the plans, but councillors were complimentary today about the updated blueprints.

Coun Neil Walshaw told the meeting: “It’s pleasing to see there has been a lot of work that has gone on. We have gone from famine to feast in terms of the graphics.

“You look to park and ride schemes around the country and Europe, and this would fall into the ‘Rolls Royce’ category.”

The scheme forms part of £35m blueprints to extend park and ride schemes in the city, following the success of the nearby Elland Road park and ride – which itself is set to be expanded.

Updates to the plans include solar panels, a “green wall” lined with deciduous plants, and a grass-laden central section of the roof.

It was also confirmed that the applicant’s hours of construction would be 7am-6pm on Monday to Friday, and 8am-3pm on Saturdays.

Coun Tom Leadley said: “It’s a lot clearer than it was last time. We should never vote for something we don’t understand, because we have a responsibility to know what we’re doing.”

Coun David Blackburn added: “The questions we asked have been answered. But now it’s important that it is consulted on.”

Board members agreed to accept the proposals in principle but made it clear that, should there be numerous new objections, the plans would have to go back before the board.