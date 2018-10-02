Radio drama Partition to return to Leeds Playhouse this November ahead of schools tour

Successful radio drama Partition is making its return to Leeds Playhouse this November, ahead of a run at Bradford Alhambra and a major tour of Leeds schools.

The drama, penned by Leeds writer and leading arts journalist Nick Ahad, was performed live last year to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the partition of India, and explores the devastating legacy of a religious divide that cost around a million lives.

Writer, Nick Ahad, poured his personal experiences into the production to show how the effects of Partition are still relevant today

An important piece of history

Told from the perspective of a modern day couple, Ahad was keen to shed a light on familial divisions, which continue to prevail for the current generation of British Indian and British Pakistani families – particularly when it comes to romance.

"Of all my plays, Partition is one that gives me a huge amount of pride and joy; joy because working on the play was a huge pleasure, and pride because it was an opportunity to shed some light on what felt like a piece of history left in too much darkness for too long," Ahad explains.

"The way audiences reacted, taking in the stories of the contemporary British Asian couple and the stories of their families that brought them to the moment when we meet them, was incredibly moving.

"That Partition is returning to Leeds Playhouse and Bradford Alhambra, allowing young people to witness the story is a privilege and important beyond words."

Sharing the story

The production was the Playhouse's first collaboration with BBC Radio Leeds and will return to the stage this November before a run at The Studio, Bradford Alhambra, for pupils of Bradford schools.

Select performances will also be available to members of the public, in a bid to share this important historical story with audiences across West Yorkshire.

The run will culminate with a major tour or Leeds schools.

Leeds Playhouse artistic director, James Brining, said: "Partition was met with such a positive response and I'm delighted we are able to continue to share this story even wider within the Leeds City Region.

"Nick's work is hugely accessible and the retelling of this important social and political moment will be incredibly beneficial to the audiences and young people who will be watching."

How to get tickets

Partition will be performed at Leeds Playhouse's Pop-Up theatre from 6 - 10 November.

Tickets can be purchased online at leedsplayhouse.org.uk, or by calling the box office on 0113 213 7700.

Partition will be performed at The Studio, Bradford Alhambra from 13 - 15 November. Performances will be for schools only on 13 November.

Tickets can be purchased online at bradford-theatres.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01274 432000.