Private hire drivers announce THIRD slow drive protest in Leeds

Minicab drivers in Leeds will hold a third protest next week.

The private hire drivers will hold a 'slow drive' demonstration in the city centre from 6am until 12pm on Monday January 8.

There have already been two similar protests last month, on December 11 and 22.

The first clogged the loop road from 6-10am, while the second was held after 10pm on Mad Friday - one of the busiest party nights of the year.

Both caused severe traffic disruption.

The Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation is protesting over issues including being fined for waiting in bus stops.

Both the council and police have been involved in negotiations with the group, but have failed to avert the direct action.