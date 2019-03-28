Police share warning after dog dies of Alabama rot in Leeds - what you need to do now

Police share warning after a dog died of Alabama rot in Leeds.

The dog was treated at Vets4Pets in Colton but eventually died from the flesh-eating disease.

The first sign of Alabama rot is often a sore on the dog's skin, usually under their elbow or knee which can become red and the sore can look like an open ulcer.

After just a few days, the dog will start showing signs of kidney failure. Symptoms can include extreme fatigue, vomiting and a loss of appetite.

It is the sixth confirmed case in West Yorkshire since 2012 and the first in Leeds since 2017.

There have been 10 cases UK-wide so far this year.

West Yorkshire Police have now issued a warning to all dog owners in Leeds.

They have warned that vets can not pinpoint the exact source of the disease because it walked in a number of areas.

Dog owners have been advised to wash their pets feet and lower limbs after every walk to minimise the risk.

In a statement on Facebook, the WYP Leeds East team said: " Warning for all dog owners, the below has been posted by Vets4Pets Leeds Colton.

"Unfortunately, we have confirmed our first case of Alabama Rot; known as CRGV (cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy) at Vets4Pets Leeds Colton.

"This is the first confirmed case in the Leeds area since 2017. The case has been confirmed by Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists who are leading the research into this devastating disease.

"The dog was walked in a large number of areas prior to contracting the disease so we are unable to pinpoint the exact source of the disease. In order to minimise the risk to your dog, wherever they go for a walk, please ensure to wash their feet and lower limbs when you get home."

"This disease is still very rare, so we’re advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions."

In total, the UK has now seen 185 confirmed cases across 38 counties since 2012, with 52 cases in 2018 and 10 in 2019.