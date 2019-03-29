Police called after man seen on roof of Gipton high-rise flats

Officers were called to a block of flats in Gipton after a man was spotted on the roof, police have said.

Concerns were raised after the man was seen at the top of the high-rise building this afternoon (Friday).

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has since been brought safely down.

Footage was circulated on social media of the man atop the building on Gipton Approach as officers attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called at 4.22pm to a concern for safety for a man at a building on Gipton Approach.

"The incident is now at an end and no one has been injured."

Anybody struggling can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.

The incident was one of several in Leeds today, as police were also called out to Crown Point Bridge where an unexploded bomb from the Boer War was discovered at the riverside. Officers were also at Potternewton Park where two people were injured after a teenager was stabbed earlier this morning.