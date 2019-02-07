Plans to revive site hit by the 2015 Boxing Day Floods to go before councillors

Plans to revive a former industrial site that was ravaged by the Boxing Day floods that hit Leeds in 2015 are set to go before Leeds City Council planning chiefs next week.

An application to build 272 flats on the former ThyssenKrupp industrial site on the corner of Kirkstall Road and Viaduct Road will go before the authority’s City Plans Panel next Thursday.

How the floods affected Kirkstall Road following the Boxing Day deluge of 2015.

The former factory was recently demolished, and had been vacant since the devastating floods in 2015, during which parts of Kirkstall Road were submerged underwater after the River Aire burst its banks.

The proposed apartment complex would be made up of four buildings, ranging in height between six and nine storeys. In addition to this, the former office buildings of ThyssenKrupp – a four-storey stone building – would be converted into a further 43 flats.

A total of 136 car parking spaces are also proposed for the site, while the buildings’ ground floors will include commercial space.

On flood risk, it is proposed to have car parking on ground floor level, to make sure all flats are above the level floods may rise to.

A report into the plans from Leeds City Council officers was positive about the plans, stating: “The form and scale of the proposal would enhance the character of this part of Kirkstall Road and the landscaped open spaces and new routes through the proposal would improve environmental quality and pedestrian permeability.”

“It is considered that this proposal would act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area. This is considered to be sustainable development.”

Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel will meet on Thursday, February 14 at 1.30pm.