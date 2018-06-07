Peter Stringfellow credited Leeds nightclub Cinderella's with making his career as 'King of Clubs'

Peter Stringfellow may have started his business empire in his home city of Sheffield, but it was his venues in Leeds that he credited with making his career as 'King of Clubs'.

The 77-year-old businessman, who died in the early hours of yesterday, started out organising concerts at venues in Sheffield in the 1960s.

Peter Stringfellow launches his underwear collection in Harrogate in 2000. Picture: PA

His opened his first club, the King Mojo Club, there in 1964 and gradually attracted a host of big names to the venue as his reputation grew.

Extending his empire north, he opened Cinderella’s nightclub on Merrion Way in Leeds in 1970.

Neighbouring sister venue Rockerfella’s followed and welcomed its first revellers two years later.

Stringfellow later recalled: "Those six years in Leeds were the best years of my life.

"It was an exceptionally happy time because Cinderella-Rockerfella was my first real nightclub, I had a complete ball."

The YEP even teamed up with Cinderella’s in 1979 to run a disco dancing competition with a first prize of a trip across the English Channel by hovercraft followed by a five-day holiday in Paris.

Stringfellow would go on to run clubs in London, New York, Miami and Los Angeles - but in 2000 he talked about bringing a possible return to Leeds with a new Stringfellows bar.

At the time, he said: "Leeds really made my career and it would be great to come back again. I have visited the city several times recently and have checked out potential premises.

"The city always had a certain class even back when I opened my first club.

"Where Sheffield was all blue collar workers, Leeds was already a more sophisticated white-collar city.

"The thing that amazed me when I visited recently was the number of bars. I started off on the Headrow and walked to the Corn Exchange and there were bars all the way.

"But everyone is giving Leeds that vote of confidence. If Harvey Nichols chose to open here, the city obviously has a lot going for it."

The new club was not to be but around the same time he did launch a new clothing range in partnership with Pudsey-based WW Group.

The firm had secured an an exclusive licence to produce lingerie, nightwear and swimwear collections using the Stringfellows name in 1999.

Surrounded by models, he unveiled the new range of underwear at the Lingerie and Swimwear exhibition in Harrogate in February 2000.

He told the YEP that he had had a lot of design input, drawing inspiration from customers at his club, the girls who dance there and his many girlfriends.

"Obviously my own experience has come into this," he said. "I think I know what women like to wear and what they look good in.

"I know that women don't stop wanting to wear good-looking lingerie once they hit 25. My range is aimed at women of all ages. I really decided to go into underwear design because it is like my life - just frivolous and fun."