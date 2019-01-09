Pay as little as you want for these cookery and first aid classes in Leeds

Leeds theatre company Slung Low is offering Pay What You Decide cultural classes in the second term of its Cultural Community College.

The courses will be led by artists from the region who will share their skills, experience and passions with the students. These will include the poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan, author Adelle Stripe and the team from the award winning Leeds based Manjit’s Kitchen.

The bus at Slung Low's Cultural Community College, Leeds.

It will offer activities like woodwork, podcasting, Asian cookery, T’ai Chi and Mental Health First Aid.

The second term will be based at Slung Low’s new location, The Holbeck, Jenkinson Lawn, Holbeck, in South Leeds.

Slung Low’s artistic director Alan Lane said: “We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for the first college term. The enjoyment and confidence that people found in that first lot of subjects was more than we could have hoped for. With this second term we’ve listened to what people told us they wanted to learn, we’re developing the curriculum even wider. We’re committed to growing the college community as wide as possible and excited to welcome new friends and old friends.”

The curriculum has been chosen by participants, now members of the Cultural Community College, from the first term.

The bus at Slung Low's Cultural Community College, Leeds.

All classes can be found via the website www.slunglow.org/cultural-community-college/

What is a Pay What You Decide class?

According to Slung Low, "you decide how much you think the activity is worth after you taken part."