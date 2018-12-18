Paris-style Remedy bar in Leeds has a new photography exhibition

A new photography exhibition "celebrating the concept of woman" is on display at a Leeds city centre bar.

Remedy is an independent Parisian-style jazz café bar in New Briggate.

Anete Lusina is both photographer and model in Woman.

Since opening in 2017 it has always displayed artwork – mainly oil paintings by Leeds artist Nina Hunter – but this is its first photography exhibition.

The display, called ‘Woman’, was curated by Yorkshire-based company Lemon Tree Gallery.

It includes the work of Geoff Powell and Anete Lusina, fine art photographers and tutors working all over the UK and Europe.

Photographer Geoff Powell.

“Geoff and I wanted to create a powerful exhibition that explores and celebrates woman,” she said.

“It’s about being more one thing; more than being ‘just’ a body, not being pristine or perfect – whatever that might be – and ultimately not being defined.”

The images displayed in the exhibition, which lasts until March 2019, were all taken in the bar itself.

