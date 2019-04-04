Pandas at Leeds St Johns centre for children's school holidays event

Animal-themed events for children have been staged at a Leeds shopping centre.

The first Go Wild session took place at the St Johns centre, in Merrion Street, today and will featured interactive giant pandas ChiChi and SingSing.

Children enjoyed three shows performed by street theatre company Los Kaos.

First, youngsters met SingSing, a baby panda carried into the performance area by zoologist Bernadette who then narrated the 20-minute show.

Then ChiChi left her bamboo hut to meet the crowds.

The panda played ball with a volunteer from the audience and ate bamboo.

There was also a free craft workshop for youngsters to get creative, making animals of their own to take home.

St Johns centre manager Susan Mendoza said: “It has been wonderful to welcome SingSing and ChiChi to St Johns today.

"Everyone enjoyed seeing the playful black and white pair. We hope that lots of people will come in to meet the gorillas next week.”

On Wednesday April 10 there will be mischief from Creature Feature’s fabulous mountain gorillas.

They will be joined by an intrepid explorer who will keep them in check and give out lots of fun facts.

The gorillas will be out at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.