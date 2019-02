Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Leeds today (Saturday).

Firefighters were called to St Helen's Lane, at the junction with Adel Lane, in Adel, at about 11am.

Two cars had been involved in a crash that left one woman trapped inside a car, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

She was freed by crews and taken to hospital by ambulance, the spokesman added.