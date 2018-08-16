Leeds police find missing woman in Roundhay after making urgent appeal

Police have traced a woman who went missing in Leeds after issuing an urgent appeal for the public's help.

Stephanie Smith, 28, had last been spoken to this morning when concerns were raised for her welfare.

Also in news: A Level results 2018 - Live results for Leeds & West Yorkshire schools and colleges

In an update, West Yorkshire Police said: "Stephanie Smith, from Leeds, who was reported missing earlier, has now been found safe following a search of the Roundhay Park area.

"Our thanks to everyone who shared the appeal."