Repair work to bring Leeds church back into use

Have your say

A disused church will soon undergo vital building repairs in order to bring it back into use.

St John’s Pentecostal Church, in Roundhay, has been closed to the public for a number of years.

But the Wetherby Road church now needs significant repairs to the interior and exterior of the building, before it can reopen.

READ MORE: The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

The Grade II-listed church building was built in 1826, by Leeds architect Thomas Taylor.

Pentecostal City Mission Church, which took ownership of the church in 2010, yesterday revealed that work on the building will get underway next month.

It will be carried out by Dewsbury based architects Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA), which has now secured the required listed building consent to proceed with the work from Leeds City Council.

Matt Morgan, assistant technician at MWA, said: “At MWA we have a great understanding and knowledge of listed properties and are able to deliver projects that can transform a building whilst also respecting the site’s history.

“We’re really looking forward to starting work at St John’s.

“It’s a fantastic building with a great deal of history and it will be brilliant to see the church become an integral part of the community once again.”

Planned improvements include repairs to the outside walls of the building, to ensure the site is structurally sound.

Meanwhile, work will take place inside the building to install modern heating and lighting systems.

There will also be a kitchen, disabled toilet facilities and a new private meeting room.

After the building work is complete, the church will reopen as a place of worship.

It will also be available for bookings for weddings and funerals, and the private meeting rooms will be available for hire.

Community and youth groups will be able to organise gatherings at the building.