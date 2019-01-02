Masked man left 91-year-old 'shaken' after pushing her before stealing purse in robbery

Have your say

A 91-year-old woman was left "badly shaken" after being pushed by a masked robber who entered her home.

The offence happened at about 9pm in Coppice Wood Grove, Guiseley, on December 15.

Police said the victim confronted the man after he entered the house through an unlocked door.

But he grabbed her purse, which contained cash, and pushed her in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The victim was not injured but was badly-shaken, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said today (Wednesday).

He had his face covered and was wearing dark clothing, the spokesman added, as the force appealed for witnesses to the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101, quoting crime number 13180628154 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.